New Mexico Governor on Confirmation of Interior Secretary Haaland

Mar 16, 2021 , ,

SANTA FE, NM (STL.News) Gov.Michelle Lujan Grisham on Monday issued the following statement upon the U.S. Senate confirmation of Interior Secretary Deb Haaland of New Mexico:

“This is a proud and historic day for indigenous peoples everywhere, for New Mexico and for the United States of America.  Secretary Haaland has made history – and I could not be more proud to know her as a colleague and friend, as a fighter for all, a believer in creating a more just and equitable society.  Her leadership at Interior will not only help reverse the harmful policies of the last four years but chart a new, balanced and productive course for the future.  I greatly look forward to working with the secretary on the issues that matter to tribes and pueblos and to all New Mexicans.”

 

