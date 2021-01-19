New Mexico Governor: Flags to Half-Staff for Late Sen. James White

SANTA FE, NM (STL.News) Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Monday ordered state flags to half-staff in memory of the late Sen. James White, who died late last week.

Flags are ordered to half-staff beginning Tuesday, Jan. 19, through sundown Thursday, Jan. 21.

The governor issued the following statement on Saturday:

“I am saddened to learn of the passing of Jim White. He was an honorable public servant. He served his country as a member of the Air Force and his state as a representative and later senator. His district was well-served by his willingness to put his constituents before party interests. I offer my condolences to his family and friends, and my prayers are with those who loved him.”