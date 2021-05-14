New Mexico Governor fills Seventh Judicial District Court Vacancy

SANTA FE, NM (STL.News) Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced Thursday that she has named Roscoe Augustus Woods of Socorro to the Seventh Judicial District Court, Division II. He fills a vacancy created by the death of Chief Judge Matthew Reynolds in March.

Woods has led his own private practice firm in Socorro since 2015. He previously served as Assistant Attorney General and Director of the Open Government Division for the New Mexico Office of the Attorney General and worked as a special commissioner for the Seventh Judicial District Court.

Born and raised in New Mexico, Woods graduated high school from the New Mexico Military Institute before receiving his bachelor’s degree from New Mexico State University and his law degree from the Thomas M. Cooley Law School at Western Michigan University. He was admitted to the New Mexico bar in 2006.