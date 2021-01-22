New Mexico AG: Criminal Charges Against Child Predator James Henz

Attorney General Balderas Files Criminal Charges Against Serial Child Predator

Santa Fe, NM (STL.News) Attorney General Hector Balderas announced today that his office has filed charges in the Second Judicial District against James Brandon Henz, alleging that he repeatedly sexually assaulted seven young victims over a period of a few years. Henz was arrested on these charges last week and is being held pending a preliminary hearing. The Attorney General’s Office has also filed a motion to keep Henz in jail pending trial, alleging that he is a danger to the community if released.

“My office is committed to holding child predators accountable and will continue to protect children who experience this horrific abuse,” said Attorney General Balderas. “Our community cannot tolerate those who prey on our children.”

Henz is charged with 54 crimes against the seven victims which carry a total possible sentence of over 500 years.