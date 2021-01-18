New Jersey: Tristan Warner Charged to Engage in Sexual Conduct

New Jersey Man, Tristan Warner Charged with Traveling Across State Lines Intending to Engage in Sexual Conduct with a Child

ALBANY, N.Y (STL.News) Tristan Warner, age 47, of New Jersey, was charged with interstate travel with the intent to engage in sexual conduct with a minor. The announcement was made by Acting United States Attorney Antoinette T. Bacon and Thomas F. Relford, Special Agent in Charge of the Albany Field Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

The criminal complaint alleges that on January 15, Warner travelled from New Jersey to a location near Watervliet, New York, to meet with an undercover officer posing as a mother who was willing to make her 11-year-old daughter available for a sexual encounter. The charge in the complaint is merely an accusation. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

If convicted of this offense, Warner faces up to 30 years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000, and a term of supervised release of at least 5 years and up to life. A defendant’s sentence is imposed by a judge based on the particular statute the defendant is charged with violating, the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other factors. He would also have to register as a sex offender upon his release from prison.

Warner appeared in Albany before United States Magistrate Judge Daniel J. Stewart, and was ordered detained pending a hearing on January 20.

This case is being investigated by the FBI, the New York State Police, and the Colonie Police Department, and is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Rick Belliss.

This case is being prosecuted as part of Project Safe Childhood. Launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice, Project Safe Childhood is led by United States Attorney’s offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section (CEOS), Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today