New Jersey: Route 206 Road Widening Project in Hillsborough

Governor Murphy, Assemblyman Andrew Zwicker, NJDOT Commissioner Gutierrez-Scaccetti, Congressman Tom Malinowski, and Hillsborough Mayor Shawn Lipani Break Ground on Route 206 Road Widening Project in Hillsborough

HILLSBOROUGH, NJ (STL.News) Governor Phil Murphy Assemblyman Andrew Zwicker, New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) Commissioner Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti, Congressman Tom Malinowski, and Hillsborough Mayor Shawn Lipani today marked the ground breaking of a project to widen Route 206 between Doctors Way and Valley Road in Hillsborough, Somerset County.

“Today we are here to mark the ground breaking of a project to widen Route 206 between Valley Doctor’s Way and Valley Road,” said Governor Murphy. “It is one of 220 transportation projects under way in the state, creating good jobs and helping to boost our economy. This project exemplifies our commitment to maintaining and revamping transportation infrastructure is critical that is critical to commuters, businesses, and other stakeholders in New Jersey.”

“This project is of critical importance to Hillsborough and the greater region,” said Assemblyman Andrew Zwicker. “I am pleased that Governor Murphy and Commissioner Gutierrez-Scacetti have made it a priority to widen Route 206 and that local commuters will benefit from enhanced safety infrastructure.”

“The Route 206 Doctor’s Way to Valley Road project will improve safety and reduce congestion on a busy corridor through Central Jersey,” said NJDOT Commissioner Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti. “Making infrastructure investments like this project, and the Route 206 Hillsborough Bypass that will complete this spring, will promote economic development and improve the quality of life in our communities.”

“Today’s groundbreaking for the Route 206 project is critical to so many of my constituents who have had to deal with constant traffic and dangerous conditions on this road for decades,” said Congressman Tom Malinowski. “I’m proud that federal funding is helping this project move forward, and I’m grateful to Governor Murphy who has prioritized the long neglected infrastructure issues facing New Jersey.”

“The beginning of this phase brings Hillsborough one step closer to finishing the entire 206 bypass and widening project that has been our focus not only the past few years but decades,” said Hillsborough Mayor Shawn Lipani. “I look forward to the completion of the entire project which will bring needed relief to this Hillsborough and out residents.”

The $41 million federally-funded Route 206, Doctors Way to Valley Road project will create two travel lanes in each direction of Route 206 from Doctors Way and Valley Road and will enhance safety and ease traffic congestion. The project will also include the construction of a new median barrier which will eliminate left turns to and from properties located along the highway and direct turns onto newly signalized intersections and jughandles. This will reduce turn-related accidents and optimize traffic flow. The project will be completed in three stages with most construction activities being performed at night to reduce the impact to the public. The project is expected to be completed in summer 2024 and is one of several projects in the area dedicated to improving traffic flow and safety.

The Route 206 Hillsborough Bypass project which will be completed this spring, will shift through traffic onto a new 3.6-mile section of Route 206 to the east of the existing highway between Mountain View Road and Old Somerville Road, thus improving safety and enhancing economic opportunities.

The precise timing of the work is subject to change due to weather or other factors.