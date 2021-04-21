New Jersey: Oscar J. Gonzalez Sentenced for Multiple Crimes

Cumberland County Man, Oscar J. Gonzalez Sentenced to 12 Years in Prison for Conspiring to Distribute Cocaine and Possessing with Intent to Distribute Fentanyl

NEWARK, N.J (STL.News) A Cumberland County, New Jersey, man was sentenced today to 144 months in prison for conspiring to distribute cocaine and possessing with intent to distribute fentanyl, Acting U.S. Attorney Rachael Honig announced.

Oscar J. Gonzalez, 37, of Vineland, New Jersey, previously pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge John Michael Vazquez to an information charging him with conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine and possession with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl. Judge Vazquez imposed the sentence today by videoconference.

According to documents filed in this case and statements made in court:

From Jan. 20, 2020, through Jan. 26, 2020, Gonzalez conspired with others to distribute multiple kilograms of cocaine. On Jan. 25, 2020, he agreed to purchase multiple kilograms of cocaine and traveled to a location in Union County, New Jersey, to obtain the cocaine. He brought with him approximately $24,000 in cash to pay for one kilogram of cocaine.

While on release in connection with that case, Gonzalez agreed to distribute five kilograms of fentanyl. On April 24, 2020, Gonzalez arranged for another individual to deliver the fentanyl to a location in Monmouth County, New Jersey.

In addition to the prison term, Judge Vazquez sentenced Gonzalez to five years of supervised release.

Acting U.S. Attorney Rachael A. Honig credited special agents of the Drug Enforcement Administration, under the direction of Special Agent in Charge Susan A. Gibson in New Jersey and Special Agent in Charge Raymond Donovan in New York, with the investigation leading to today’s sentencing.

The government is represented by Assistant U.S. Attorney Francesca Liquori, of the Organized Crime and Gangs Unit.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today