New Jersey Has The Nation’s Top Education Ranking

Governor Murphy’s Commitment to Education Lands New Jersey the Nation’s Top Education Ranking

New Jersey’s Pre-K Enrollment Also Ranked Number One

TRENTON, NJ (STL.News) Governor Murphy today highlighted new rankings from U.S. News & World Report that demonstrate how the Murphy Administration’s historic commitment to pre-K through 12 education is paying off. According to the “Best States” rankings, New Jersey has the country’s top education system and is number one in pre-school enrollment.

“Investments in our students are investments in the future of our state, and I am incredibly proud that our schools have been ranked number one in the nation,” said Governor Murphy. “Today’s recognition by U.S. News & World Report proves that students across New Jersey—starting with our youngest learners—are given the opportunity to achieve long-term success. I would also like to thank the educators who work tirelessly to make sure that our students receive the best possible education.”

The proposed Fiscal Year 2022 budget furthers Governor Murphy’s historic commitment to education, with $578 million in additional K-12 school aid and nearly $50 million in additional preschool funding, Governor Murphy’s four budgets will have increased direct pre-K through 12 spending statewide by nearly $1.5 billion.

In both 2019 and 2020, Education Week ranked New Jersey’s schools as the top public-school system in America. In 2020, U.S. News and World Report ranked New Jersey’s schools at number two, behind Massachusetts.