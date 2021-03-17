New Jersey Governor’s Nomination of Rachel Wainer Apter

TRENTON, NJ (STL.News) “Rachel Wainer Apter is a terrific choice by Governor Murphy for the New Jersey Supreme Court,” said Senator Nilsa Cruz-Perez. “She has not shied away from any fight, whether it is protecting the rights of undocumented New Jerseyans to advocating for the rights of women. I am happy to see her nominated and look forward to her service on the Court.”

“Mrs. Wainer Apter’s impressive legal background and personal dedication to ensuring all people receive equal treatment and protection under the law make her a truly inspiring choice to serve on the New Jersey Supreme Court,” said Senator Joseph Lagana. “The merit of her appointment is clear when you consider her extensive appellate experience, having appeared and argued cases in multiple states. And, of course, she has learned much so from the late Ruth Bader Ginsberg through a coveted U.S. Supreme Court clerkship. My support was ultimately cemented after discussing at great length with her the thoughtful and reasoned approach she would have to serving on New Jersey’s highest court and seeing the passion she has for defending civil rights and upholding the rule of law.”

“I am pleased by Governor Murphy’s nomination of Rachel Wainer Apter to the New Jersey Supreme Court,” said Senator Joseph Vitale. “From her time at the ACLU protecting a woman’s right to choose, or in her current role at the Attorney General’s office leading the state’s efforts to enforce the Law Against Discrimination, and the many other righteous causes she has vigorously pursued, Rachel has proven that she is a fighter for New Jerseyans no matter who they are or where they come from. I look forward to seeing her confirmed to the Court.”

“Rachel Wainer Apter has spent her career defending issues of justice and is eminently qualified to serve as New Jersey’s next Supreme Court Justice,” said U.S. Senator Cory Booker. “At a time when our state courts are playing a critical role on issues impacting us all, it’s never been more important to have someone with Rachel’s expertise and long history of standing up for equality to protect the rights of all New Jerseyans. I applaud Governor Murphy for his commitment to justice in this nomination, and I congratulate Rachel on this incredible next step in her esteemed career.”

“Rachel Wainer Apter has served the people of New Jersey well as the Director of the Division of Civil Rights,” said Congresswoman Bonnie Watson-Coleman. “I know she will make a fine Associate Justice to the New Jersey Supreme Court. An excellent choice by Governor Murphy.”

“A native of Morris County, Rachel Wainer Apter has excelled in her legal career and exhibits the best of what the 11th Congressional District has to offer,” said Congresswoman Mikie Sherrill. “Whether clerking in the U.S. Supreme Court for the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg or during her time as a civil rights attorney, Rachel has always closely held the interests and humanity of the people of New Jersey in her pursuit of justice. I know she will continue to do the same during her service on New Jersey’s highest court.”

“While Governor Murphy’s choice is eminently qualified for the New Jersey Supreme Court solely based on her extensive legal experience, it is the work she has chosen to pursue that stands out,” said Assemblyman Gary Schaer. “She has made it clear that racism and anti-semitism are categorically not welcome in our state, and her successful effort to take down social media presences for hate groups is particularly meaningful to the Jewish community. As a member of the Jewish community herself, she understands what issues many Jewish New Jerseyans are facing today. Rachel has worked closely with the Legislature on the anti-bias/youth bias task force and has served as a reliable partner to many organizations, including the ADL, in fighting against hate speech. She will be a great addition to the NJ Supreme Court.”

“At every level of our justice system, we must ensure that we have the hardest working, diligent, and fair public servants upholding the law of our State,” said Assemblyman Andrew Zwicker. “I enthusiastically support Governor Murphy nomination of Rachel Wainer Apter to the State’s highest court. Her time fighting on behalf of our communities as the Law Director for the New Jersey Division of Civil Rights, her strong advocacy with the ACLU and her tutelage from US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg makes her the perfect choice.”