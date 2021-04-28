New Jersey Governor: “Your Voice, Your Shot” Video Contest

TRENTON NJ (STL.News) Governor Phil Murphy announced the Your Voice, Your Shot video contest which urges New Jersey residents to share why they and others are getting vaccinated. Launching today, the contest calls for compelling, creative, and captivating video. After the submission window closes, a select number of finalists will be chosen. The public will then be invited to vote on their favorites. The winning video will be used in the State of New Jersey’s COVID-19 public health campaign.

“To encourage New Jerseyans to protect themselves and their loved ones by getting vaccinated, I can’t think of better messengers than the community itself,” said Governor Murphy. “We’re fortunate so many talented, creative, and passionate individuals call our state home. So the same way we’ve made previous calls to serve in support of our state’s response to the pandemic, we’re inviting the public to get behind and in front of the camera for an important cause. Whether you’re a filmmaker, community group member, or just someone with a smartphone and a story to tell, we want to hear from you.”

“We know how important elevating community voices is to advancing our public health goals,” said New Jersey Department of Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli. “From the beginning, the Department of Health recognized the importance of engaging with the public to communicate critical information and keep each other safe. I am looking forward to taking this challenge to the community and amplifying their voices.”

“Our people are New Jersey’s greatest resource,” said Beth Simone Noveck, the State’s Chief Innovation Officer. “Already there have been so many incredible examples of the public rising to meet the challenge of the moment. By providing the right tools and platforms, we can tap into the public’s passion, expertise, and know-how.”

Contest participant’s videos must be original, consistent with NJDOH guidelines, and explain why they or others are getting or have been vaccinated. While videos may be in any language, the content must not be more than 30 seconds long and is subject to other limitations. To enter the contest, participants must share their video on social media (Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or TikTok), tag @NJGov, and include the hashtag #YourVoiceYourShotNJ. The deadline for submissions is May 11, 2021.