New Jersey Governor: Robert Levinson’s Disappearance in Iran

Statement by Governor Murphy on the Anniversary of Robert Levinson’s Disappearance in Iran

TRENTON, NJ (STL.News) “Fourteen years ago, Robert Levinson disappeared in Iran. One year ago, he was presumed to have died while in Iranian captivity. We must not give up in our quest for justice and accountability, for answers and closure, and for the immediate release of all Americans held by the Iranian government. We stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the Levinson family, including those in New Jersey, and the Biden Administration in these ongoing efforts.”