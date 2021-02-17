New Jersey Governor on Secretary Buttigieg’s Decision to Rescind Trump-Era Funding Policy

TRENTON, NJ (STL.News) Governor Murphy today issued the following statement:

Getting the Gateway Program done is of critical importance to our economic future and to the lives of the thousands of commuters who deserve safe and modern infrastructure. For four long years, President Trump let the Hudson Tunnel Project languish and twist in the political wind. Now, under President Biden, we can make up for lost time and get this vital program – and the thousands of jobs it will produce – back on track.

“I spoke with Secretary Buttigieg recently and raised my concerns on this funding issue with him directly, and I am pleased to see this action taken.”

Under the Trump Administration guidance, first announced in June 2018, federal loans taken out by local project partners no longer counted as part of the local share for Capital Investment Grant (CIG) projects, making it harder for states to finance their portions of transit infrastructure improvements, such as the Hudson Tunnel Project. On February 16, 2021 Acting FTA Administrator, Nuria I. Fernandez, issued a “Dear Colleague” letter officially rescinding this Trump Administration policy.