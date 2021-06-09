New Jersey Governor on Confirmation of Julien Xavier Neals

TRENTON NJ (STL.News) Governor Phil Murphy released the following statement following the confirmation by the U.S. Senate of Julien Xavier Neals to the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey by a vote of 66-33.
“With today’s confirmation of Julien Neals as the first federal judge confirmed during the Biden Administration, our nation is taking a historic step forward in elevating a highly qualified nominee to our judiciary,” said Governor Murphy. “Throughout his career, Julien Neals has exemplified sound judgment and a commitment to the rule of law, and I know he’ll continue his record of distinguished service as a federal judge.
“I’d like to thank President Biden for his historic nomination, and Senators Menendez and Booker both for their role in the selection process and for helping to ensure a swift and smooth confirmation. I know the President will work closely with both our U.S. Senators to fill the remaining vacancies on the New Jersey federal bench to reduce our heavy backlog of pending court cases.”