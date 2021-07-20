Governor Murphy Signs Executive Order Updating Procedures Related to the National Incident Management System

TRENTON NJ (STL.News) Governor Phil Murphy signed Executive Order No. 248, which updates the New Jersey Office of Emergency Management’s (NJOEM) processes and procedures related to the National Incident Management System (NIMS). Pursuant to FEMA guidance, NIMS provides a comprehensive and standardized approach to incident management and provides emergency management systems and protocols that guide how personnel work together during emergency events like hurricanes, winter storms, and pandemics. As the State’s lead emergency management agency, NJOEM is responsible for statewide NIMS compliance, for providing oversight and coordination of NIMS incident command training and preparedness grants, and for facilitating training programs for State, county, and local emergency response providers.

“Up to date emergency management practices are critical to keeping New Jerseyans safe,” said Governor Murphy. “The COVID-19 pandemic has shown that we must always be looking for ways to improve procedures as it relates to overseeing large-scale responses to serious and often unanticipated events. This executive order will bring NJOEM’s practices in alignment with updated FEMA guidance.”

“Keeping New Jerseysans safe is our primary goal. Events such as the 9/11 Attacks, Superstorm Sandy, and the COVID-19 Pandemic are why we take an all-hazards approach to emergency management,” said Colonel Patrick Callahan, State Director of the New Jersey Office of Emergency Management. “These events have taught us that awareness and preparedness save lives. This executive order will align us with Federal guidance and support us in furthering this goal.”

Executive Order No. 248 rescinds Governor Codey’s EO #50 (2005), which is now obsolete and relies on NIMS guidance that has been outdated for several years. The new EO additionally gives the State Director of Emergency Management the authority to continue to prescribe updated NIMS training guidance and requirements in accordance with new FEMA guidance.