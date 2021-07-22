TRENTON, NJ (STL.News) Today, Governor Murphy signed the following bills into law:

S-1558/A-3444 (Scutari/Bramnick, Downey, Quijano) – Requires automobile insurers to disclose policy limits upon request by an attorney under certain circumstances

S-3926/A-5894 (Sweeney, Smith/Burzichelli, Kennedy, Karabinchak) – Authorizes certain offshore wind projects to construct power lines and obtain real property interests; grants BPU authority to supersede certain local governmental powers upon petition from offshore wind project

A-4250/S-2508 (Downey, Mukherji, Murphy/Gopal, Greenstein) – Revises law concerning notaries and notarial acts; authorizes electronic signatures

A-5310/S-3597 (Lopez/Vitale) – Increases limit on number of social affairs permits that can be issued for one premises from 25 to 52 for designated premises owned by municipality or for event sponsored by municipality

A-5758/S-3842 (Coughlin, Chiaravalloti, Mazzeo, Timberlake/Singleton, Turner) – Provides funding for experiential housing advocacy programs to provide legal services for low- and moderate-income tenants in need of housing assistance; appropriates $2 million