TRENTON, NJ (STL.News) Today, Governor Murphy signed the following bills into law:
S-1558/A-3444 (Scutari/Bramnick, Downey, Quijano) – Requires automobile insurers to disclose policy limits upon request by an attorney under certain circumstances
S-3926/A-5894 (Sweeney, Smith/Burzichelli, Kennedy, Karabinchak) – Authorizes certain offshore wind projects to construct power lines and obtain real property interests; grants BPU authority to supersede certain local governmental powers upon petition from offshore wind project
A-4250/S-2508 (Downey, Mukherji, Murphy/Gopal, Greenstein) – Revises law concerning notaries and notarial acts; authorizes electronic signatures
A-5310/S-3597 (Lopez/Vitale) – Increases limit on number of social affairs permits that can be issued for one premises from 25 to 52 for designated premises owned by municipality or for event sponsored by municipality
A-5758/S-3842 (Coughlin, Chiaravalloti, Mazzeo, Timberlake/Singleton, Turner) – Provides funding for experiential housing advocacy programs to provide legal services for low- and moderate-income tenants in need of housing assistance; appropriates $2 million
More Stories
Pennsylvania Governor Visits Wolfgang Confectioners
Gov. Wolf Visits Wolfgang Confectioners to Announce Expansion Funding and New Jobs at 100-Year-Old York County Food Manufacturer Harrisburg, PA (STL.News) Governor Tom...
North Dakota: 2019-21 budget exceeded with $1B positive balance
Burgum: Preliminary figures show 2019-21 budget exceeded expectations with $1B positive balance BISMARCK, ND (STL.News) Gov. Doug Burgum welcomed positive news regarding the...
North Carolina Governor Encourages to Get Their Shot
Governor Cooper Encourages North Carolinians to Get Their Shot at Forsyth County Vaccine Clinic Raleigh, NC (STL.News) Governor Roy Cooper visited a vaccine...
New Mexico Governor lowers flags in mourning for Janet Tracy
SANTA FE, NM (STL.News) Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Thursday ordered state flags to half-staff in mourning for Janet Tracy, a volunteer firefighter...
Nebraska Governor Invites to Register for the Summit
Gov. Ricketts Invites Nebraskans to Register for the Nebraska Ag & Economic Development Summit LINCOLN, NE (STL.News) Governor Pete Ricketts, the Nebraska Department...
Montana Governor Seeks Public Comment on Use of ARPA Funds
Gov. Gianforte Seeks Public Comment on Use of ARPA Economic and Workforce Funds HELENA, MT (STL.News) Governor Greg Gianforte announced the Economic...