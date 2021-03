TRENTON, NJ (STL.News) Governor Murphy signed the following bill into law:

A-5472/ S-3565 (Conaway, Downey, Houghtaling, Speight/Gopal, Lagana, Greenstein, Addiego, Bucco, O’Scanlon) Requires law enforcement to provide written notification to parent or guardian of person under age 18 who commits first offense of unlawfully possessing or consuming alcoholic beverage, cannabis, marijuana, or hashish