TRENTON, NJ (STL.News) Governor Murphy signed the following bills into law.

A-1063/S-2961 (Jasey, Murphy/Cryan, Singleton) – Enhances homeowner notification of foreclosure mediation program requirements

A-2244/S-1770 (Dancer, Murphy, Tucker/Singer, Corrado) – Revises provisions of State law concerning claiming and proper disposal of cremains of veterans and eligible spouses or dependents