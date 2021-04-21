  • Wed. Apr 21st, 2021

New Jersey Governor Murphy on Trial of Derek Chauvin

TRENTON  NJ (STL.News) George Floyd, like countless other Black Americans whose futures have been unjustly stolen from them, should be alive today.  While verdict provides some measure of justice and accountability for the Floyd family and millions of our fellow Americans, all of us must remember that systemic racism is still pervasive in American life.  While we are glad that justice has prevailed in this case, George Floyd’s murder is a painful reminder that inequality has deep roots in American history, starting during slavery and continuing to the present day in areas such as wages, health care, housing, education, and treatment by law enforcement.  This has been a trying moment in our nation’s history, but we must be resolute in our fight for justice to ensure that the pain of yesterday, and the pain of today, does not become the pain of tomorrow.

