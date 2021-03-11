New Jersey Governor Increased Capacity Limits for Gatherings

TRENTON, NJ (STL.News) Today, Governor Phil Murphy signed Executive Order No. 230, which will increase indoor capacity limits for certain businesses and increase both the general indoor and outdoor gathering limit.

“We believe we can confidently take these steps today as our COVID-19 metrics continue to trend in the right direction,” said Governor Murphy. “However, our mask mandate and COVID-19 health and safety protocols remain in effect. I am hopeful that we’ll be able to take further steps in expanding capacity responsibly and incrementally guided by public health data.”

These changes will go into effect on Friday, March 19th at 6:00 a.m., aligned with increases in capacity in Connecticut and New York.

Executive Order No. 230 will effectuate the following changes:

Indoor Businesses

The following businesses may increase indoor capacity limits from 35 percent to 50 percent, excluding the employees of the establishment:

Indoor premises of restaurants, cafeterias, and food courts, with or without a liquor license, and bars;

Indoor recreation, amusement, and entertainment businesses (including casinos and gyms); and

Personal care services (barber shops, nail salons, and other personal care businesses).

These businesses must continue to abide by current health and safety protocols, including face covering and physical distancing requirements.

Indoor Gatherings

The general indoor gathering limit will increase from 10 people to 25 people.

Indoor gatherings that currently have a higher limit – religious services or ceremonies, political events, weddings, funerals, memorial services, or performances – will remain unchanged.

Outdoor Gatherings

The general outdoor gathering limit will increase from 25 people to 50 people.

Outdoor gatherings that are religious services or ceremonies, political events, weddings, funerals or memorial services will remain unchanged by the Order.

Copy of Executive Order No. 230