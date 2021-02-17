New Jersey Governor Extending Public Health Emergency

TRENTON, NJ (STL.News) Governor Phil Murphy today signed Executive Order No. 222. The Order extends the Public Health Emergency that was declared on March 9, 2020 through Executive Order No. 103, which was previously extended in 2020 on April 7, May 6, June 4, July 2, August 1, August 27, September 25, October 24, November 22, and December 21, and again in 2021 on January 19. Under the Emergency Health Powers Act, a declared public health emergency expires after 30 days unless renewed.

“Extending the public health emergency allows the Department of Health to continue its vaccination efforts, including prioritizing high-risk individuals, promoting adequate staffing at vaccination sites, and overseeing second dose administration,” said Governor Phil Murphy. “Today’s action gives us the ability to continue our ongoing COVID-19 mitigation efforts while also vaccinating New Jersey residents as quickly and safely as possible.”

Executive Order No. 222 extends all Executive Orders issued under the Governor’s authority under the Emergency Health Powers Act. It also extends all actions taken by any Executive Branch departments and agencies in response to the Public Health Emergency presented by the COVID-19 outbreak.

For the full text of Executive Order No. 222, click here.