New Jersey Governor: DOE Grants for Computer Science Learning Hubs

TRENTON NJ (STL.News) Building on his Computer Science for All initiative, Governor Phil Murphy today announced that three universities will receive grants from the New Jersey Department of Education (DOE) to create computer science learning hubs throughout the state.

The Expanding Access to Computer Science: Professional Learning Grants will help Fairleigh Dickinson University, Kean University, and Rutgers University in New Brunswick create hubs that will provide high-quality professional learning for educators and resources for school districts to increase computer science opportunities for students. The grants—which are funded through the Fiscal Year 2021 Appropriations Act—will also help the three universities build partnerships with stakeholders to promote the growth of computer science education.

“New Jersey is committed to ensuring our students have access to a high-quality education in computer science that will open up doors for them in the future,” said Governor Phil Murphy. “The learning hubs will provide opportunities for educators to be on the forefront of computer science education, and to share that knowledge to students in the classroom. These efforts will contribute to the academic growth of our students and the economic growth of our State.”

“It’s our vision that New Jersey schools will help prepare students for success in this knowledge-based economy,” said Dr. Angelica Allen-McMillan, Acting Commissioner of Education. “This initiative will help toward the goal of providing equitable access to high-quality computer science education.”

The DOE estimates that the learning hubs will lead to approximately 3,000 students receiving equitable high-quality computer science education during the grant period, which runs until August 31, 2022.

The grants support the vision in Governor Murphy’s Computer Science State Plan, which details the State’s approach to supporting and expanding equitable access to high-quality computer science education for all K-12 students.

“We applaud Governor Murphy for his commitment to providing a larger and more diverse set of students access to computer science courses, which are fundamental for 21st century careers,” said Trevor Packer, head of the AP Program. “New Jersey’s new teacher training hubs will help make such courses available in every New Jersey school.”

“Preparing and supporting teachers is essential to expanding access computer science education,” said Hadi Partovi, Founder and CEO of Code.org. “Congratulations to New Jersey for taking this important step to provide more students in the state the opportunity to learn and explore computer science.”

“In order to effectively implement Governor Murphy’s Computer Science Action plan we need to make sure that we provide support and professional development for thousands of K-12 teachers throughout New Jersey,” said Daryl Detrick, co-Director of the CS4NJ Coalition. “The development of the Computer Science Teaching Hubs is a huge step in the right direction. The CS4NJ Coalition looks forward to continuing to work with the Governor’s office and DOE to ensure all students in NJ have access to high quality and equitable computer science education that opens doors of opportunity.”

The grant awards include:

Institution of Higher Education Award

Fairleigh Dickinson University $263,339

Kean University $266,665

Rutgers University (New Brunswick) $266,665