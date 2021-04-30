New Jersey: Governor Breaks Ground on NJ TRANSIT Lyndhurst Station

LYNDHURST, NJ (STL.News) Governor Phil Murphy , New Jersey Department of Transportation Commissioner and NJ TRANSIT Board Chair Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti, NJ TRANSIT President & CEO Kevin S. Corbett, and state and local officials today celebrated the groundbreaking for construction of a new, ADA-accessible train station in Lyndhurst. The new facility, thanks to $30.9 Million provided by the state’s partners at the Federal Transit Administration (FTA), replaces a station more than a century old and will be located at the intersection of Delafield Avenue and Court avenues, a more convenient location closer to the commuter parking lot.

“When this station is completed, residents of Lyndhurst and the surrounding area will have a brand-new, ADA-accessible facility that will benefit them for generations to come,” said Governor Phil Murphy. “Our public transit infrastructure is a priority and we will continue to invest in it and modernize mass transit across New Jersey.”

“The new Lyndhurst station, a vital link in our Bergen County Rail network, will retain the best design elements of its 107-year-old predecessor while meeting modern standards and greatly improving access for all customers,” said NJDOT Commissioner and NJ TRANSIT Chair Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti. “With this facility upgrade and other improvements throughout our system, NJ TRANSIT will be poised to serve commuters for decades to come.”

“Today, we celebrate the beginning of construction work on a new rail station that will not only enhance accessibility, mobility and the customer experience for Bergen County residents who use Lyndhurst Station, it will support the State’s economic recovery and drive economic growth as we come out of the pandemic,” said NJ TRANSIT President & CEO Kevin S. Corbett. “It also represents just one of many station enhancement projects advancing through our Five-Year Capital Plan, including ongoing work at Newark Penn Station, Hoboken Terminal, Elizabeth Station, Perth Amboy, New Brunswick and North Brunswick, and many others that will similarly improve accessibility and reliability, enhance comfort, and help us prepare for and accommodate future growth.”

“With the Township of Lyndhurst obtaining a new world class train station to benefit our residents and ease commuting to Manhattan and other metropolitan areas, I am thrilled that our long-standing efforts and lobbying with NJ TRANSIT have come to fruition,” said Lyndhurst Mayor Robert Giangeruso. “This new train station is critical in building smart growth infrastructure and is key to ensuring a prosperous future for Lyndhurst while also enhancing the quality of life of our residents.”

“Lyndhurst’s beautiful new station will be the product of cooperation between federal, state and local officials, and most of all the determined citizens of Lyndhurst,” said Congressman Bill Pascrell. “This station is a down payment on Lyndhurst’s future. Investment in transportation has enormous effects on our nation’s economy, our state’s competitiveness, and the quality of life in our cities and towns. The Census this week showed that New Jersey continues to grow and we must meet that growth with investment in our rail system. Thank you to Governor Murphy for your tireless commitment to New Jersey Transit.”

“This is a wise investment in Lyndhurst that makes the best of the old and the new,” said Senator Paul Sarlo. “The new station is designed to emulate the look of the decade-old station but it is modernized to meet contemporary and future needs. It has ADA accessible platforms, new stairs, four elevators, lighting, canopies, updated communications and closed-circuit TV. It will contribute to the quality of life for residents and commuters alike.”

“This new station will be far more convenient and accessible for riders than its over 100-year-old predecessor,” said Assemblyman Gary Schaer. “With Americans With Disabilities Act (ADA) accessible platforms, new stairs and elevators, and improved lighting and canopies, among other upgrades, this station will be welcoming for all. Investing in our transportation infrastructure is paramount as we move closer to a post-pandemic reality and more people begin utilizing public transit.”

“Transit accessibility, economic growth, job creation and greater transportation equity – that’s what the new Lyndhurst Train Station will bring to the community,” said Assemblyman Clinton Calabrese. “I’m excited to see this project move ahead and look forward to seeing the fully completed space, which will undoubtedly better serve the hundreds of people who will rely on the station each day.”

“I applaud Governor Murphy and his administration for their commitment to reinvesting in transportation infrastructure,” said Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco. “This new train station will have a transformational impact for the residents of South Bergen and I look forward to continue working with the State, NJ Transit, and our federal partners as we strive towards building a more connected Bergen County.”

“Thank you to Governor Murphy, NJ TRANSIT President & CEO Kevin Corbett, and NJ TRANSIT Board Chair Diane Gutierrez-Scacetti for prioritizing the Lyndhurst Station project,” said Bergen County Building and Construction Trades Council President Rick Sabato. “This will create good jobs for our members while also providing commuters with a modern, ADA-accessible station. It is a win-win for everyone.”

The station building is designed to replicate the historic style of the Lyndhurst neighborhood and will include ADA accessible platforms, new stairs, four elevators, lighting, canopies, communications and closed-circuit TV. NJ TRANSIT’s Board of Directors approved a construction contract for $18.5 million for the project last year. Six firms bid on the project, with the contract going to Anselmi & Decicco, Inc. of Maplewood, NJ.

The ADA accessible parking lot will be located next to the new station on the property owned by the Township under a lease agreement between the township and NJ TRANSIT. The station, located on the Main Line, pre-COVID 19 served an average of approximately 1,000 weekday passenger trips.