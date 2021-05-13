New Jersey Governor: Appointments to Puerto Rico Commission

TRENTON NJ (STL.News) Governor Phil Murphy today announced 29 appointments to The New Jersey Puerto Rico Commission. The Commission was established pursuant to a law that Governor Murphy approved in January 2020 to promote interconnectedness between Puerto Ricans living in New Jersey and on the island. The Commission’s work will include supporting ongoing reconstruction efforts, exploring economic development opportunities, and promoting educational and cultural exchange between New Jersey and Puerto Rico. Senate President Steve Sweeney appointed Senator Nellie Pou and Senator Declan O’Scanlon to the Commission and Assembly President Craig Coughlin appointed Assemblymen Yvonne López and Nancy Munoz.

“New Jersey is home to many Puerto Ricans who have made countless contributions to the construction of our state,” said Governor Murphy. “We have a long friendly relationship with the government and people of Puerto Rico, and this Commission will help us improve it even more. Peggy and Jose are the best leaders we could count on to lead this effort. ”

“I want to thank the governor and legislators for creating this great Commission that recognizes the more than 500,000 Puerto Ricans in the state, who constitute the third largest group of Puerto Ricans in the United States, ” said Peggy Anastos, co-chair. “Governor Murphy, thank you very much for giving me the opportunity to co-chair this Commission. I really appreciate that you are confident in my ability to make a difference. I feel honored and fortunate, not only to have been the advisor to the Governor of Puerto Rico in the 1990s, but to remain active in my community, in NJ and in Puerto Rico for the past 25 years. I especially thank Senator Pou, Senator Ruiz, Senator Cruz Perez, Parliamentarian Yvonne Lopez, Parliamentarian Quijano, Parliamentarian Chapparo and Parliamentarian Pintor-Marin ”.

“I am proud that Governor Murphy has appointed me as Co-Chair of the New Jersey – Puerto Rico Bilateral Commission,” said Co-Chair Jose Lozano. “Many Puerto Ricans live in and have connections with our state, so it has never been more important to maintain and improve our relations with Puerto Rico. In addition to making the primary effort to help the island of Puerto Rico continue to recover from Hurricane Maria, this Commission will promote cultural and economic exchange with Puerto Rico and its inhabitants. I look forward to working with Peggy and all the members of the Commission. ”

The New Jersey – Puerto Rico Bilateral Commission was formed by virtue of Law A4188, which was approved by Governor Murphy on January 9, 2020. This Commission, which was established after the devastation caused by Hurricane Maria on the island of Puerto Rico, will help maintain and improve relations with the government and the inhabitants of Puerto Rico.

In New Jersey, more than 500,000 residents are of Puerto Rican descent, and an estimated 30,000 Puerto Ricans arrived in the state after being displaced by Hurricane Maria. Through the Commission, the State will help in the economic recovery of Puerto Rico and the improvement of its important relationship with the island. Among many other initiatives, the Commission will promote bilateral trade and investment, as well as work on joint policy issues, and will encourage New Jersey companies to invest in Puerto Rico. Peggy Anastos and Jose Lozano will be the co-chairs of this Commission.

The Commission will report its findings and investigations to the governor and the legislature one year after its first organizational meeting and on February 1 of each calendar year thereafter.

APPOINTMENTS:

Co-Chair: Peggy Anastos

Jose Lozano

Anibal Ramos, Jr

Arianna Moure, lawyer

Adalberto Lopez

Carlos A. Medina, lawyer

John sanchez

Carmen gandulla

Carmen garcia

Councilor Daniel Rivera

Eddie gonzalez

Humberto Square

Ivette Mendez

Javier Robles

John A. Santana

Kim V. Ruiz

Lydia J. Valencia

Luis A. Quintana

Tanya Pagan Raggio

Gulaberto medina

Reverend Dr. Joshua Rodriguez

Rosemarie Moyeno Matos

Samuel Kanig

Tonio Burgos

Evelyn padin

Will borke

Francisco Maldonado-Ramierez

Ray Ocasio

Lino Santiago