New Jersey Governor: Appointments to Cannabis Regulatory Commission

Governor Murphy Announces Additional Appointments to the Cannabis Regulatory Commission

Maria Del Cid, William Wallace, and Sam Delgado to be Appointed to the CRC, Joining Commission Chair Dianna Houenou and Krista Nash

TRENTON, NJ (STL.News) Governor Murphy today announced three additional appointments to the Cannabis Regulatory Commission (CRC), completing the five-member commission after previously announcing the appointments of Commission Chair Dianna Houenou and Krista Nash. The Governor will appoint Maria Del Cid and William Wallace to the CRC. The Governor will also appoint Sam Delgado as a member of the Commission, upon the recommendation of Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin.

“As we move forward to establish a legal adult-use cannabis marketplace, we could not have a better slate of appointees to lead these efforts,” said Governor Murphy. “It will take time before we see legal adult-use sales begin, but I know that each and every one of these individuals will act to ensure that the marketplace for adult-use recreational cannabis is equitable, fair, and inclusive of all communities.”

“Sam Delgado’s professional and military service is outstanding and I strongly believe he is the best person to serve on the Cannabis Regulatory Commission,” said Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin. “Sam is an expert in the fields of community leadership, business management, strategic planning, supplier diversity and regulatory policy. He will bring these talents to the Commission and is a valued addition.”

The Cannabis Regulatory Commission will both regulate New Jersey’s medical cannabis marketplace and also provide oversight for the soon-to-be-established adult-use recreational cannabis marketplace.

Maria Del Cid currently serves as the Director of Policy and Legislative Services at the New Jersey Department of Health, where she serves as a liaison with the Governor’s Office and to the Legislature. Previously, she served as Chief of Staff to the late Assemblyman Jerry Green. A resident of Union County, Ms. Del Cid received a Bachelor’s Degree from Seton Hall University. She holds an M.A. in Public Affairs and Politics from the Edward Bloustein School of Planning & Public Policy at Rutgers University. She also holds an Associate’s Degree from Union County College, where she founded the Del Cid Dreamer Scholarship, which is awarded to full- or part-time students who are naturalized U.S. citizens, permanent legal residents, DACA recipients, or undocumented immigrants pursuing higher education at Union County College. Ms. Del Cid is involved in many civic organizations throughout New Jersey, including Latino Caucus Coordinator for the New Jersey Democratic State Committee.

William Wallace is the Director of the Professional Division of the United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) International Union Local 342, where he also serves on the Executive Board. In this position, Mr. Wallace represents and serves union members across multiple companies in New Jersey, Delaware, and New York. He previously served as President of UFCW International Union Local 100R. Additionally, Mr. Wallace previously worked as a Pharmacist-In-Charge at several pharmacies across the state of New Jersey. He holds a Bachelor’s Degree from the Rutgers University College of Pharmacy and is a resident of Green Brook.

Sam Delgado most recently served as Vice President of External Affairs for Verizon, a position from which he retired in 2019. Before retiring, Mr. Delgado was responsible for managing the allocation of grants, supporting Verizon’s philanthropic endeavors, and furthering Verizon’s environmental commitments. In his 21 years at Verizon, Mr. Delgado also served as Director of Supplier Diversity, Director of External Affairs for Union and Middlesex Counties, and as a Human Resource Manager. Mr. Delgado served in the United States Marine Corp from 1978 to 2000, retiring as a Major. He also served as a Military Advisor to the U.S. State Department in Port-au-Prince, Haiti during Operation Uphold Democracy from 1994 to 1995. He is a recipient of several military honors, including the National Defense Medal, the Defense Meritorious Service Medal, and the Armed Forced Reserve Ribbon. A resident of Perth Amboy, Mr. Delgado has been engaged civically throughout his career. He currently serves on the Boards of Felician University, the Middlesex County Improvement Authority, and the Raritan Bay Area YMCA. He has previously served on Governor Murphy’s Transition Team, on the Board of the Newark Alliance, and as a Board Member of the Statewide Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of New Jersey. Mr. Delgado received his Bachelor’s Degree from Marist College.