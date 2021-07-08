TRENTON NJ (STL.News) Governor Phil Murphy and Lieutenant Governor Oliver reminded the public that the Division of Codes and Standards in the New Jersey Department of Community Affairs (DCA) is at the forefront of enforcing building codes, in partnership with municipalities in the state, to protect the health and safety of people who live, work, and visit New Jersey.

“The Florida condominium collapse is a sobering reminder that inspections and enforcement of building codes are critical tools that keep people safe,” said Governor Murphy. “New Jersey’s building codes are among the strongest in the nation, and our residents can rest assured that the Department of Community Affairs goes above and beyond the nationwide standard. Through continued vigilance, we can prevent tragedies and save lives.”

“The kind of tragedy that happened in Florida last month is the reason why New Jersey has one of the strongest building codes in the nation and why DCA has a capable team of building codes experts who establish and enforce these rigorous health, welfare, and safety standards,” said Lt. Governor Sheila Oliver, who serves as DCA Commissioner. “The Uniform Construction Code is the national standard, and New Jersey is one of the few states that consistently adopts it statewide, which demonstrates our commitment to protecting the public.”

The Uniform Construction Code (UCC) implements subcodes that regulate such aspects of the built environment as building, plumbing, electrical, fire protection, energy, mechanical, fuel gas, rehabilitation, barrier-free, asbestos, radon, and elevators. The State’s current adopted codes and standards can be reviewed at https://www.nj.gov/dca/divisions/codes/codreg/ on the DCA website. All of these codes and standards adopted at the state level must be followed by each local governmental entity across the state to ensure the same high standards are consistently applied in all communities across New Jersey.

Additionally, under the New Jersey Hotel and Multiple Dwelling Law, DCA’s Bureau of Housing Inspection within the Division of Codes and Standards oversees regular inspections of hotels, motels, and multiple-family buildings that contain three or more housing units. The cyclical inspections help the State and local governments ensure that buildings in which multiple people and families are residing are being properly maintained by the property owner and meeting health and safety standards. The inspections include a visual look at foundation and structural members of the building that are accessible. They also cover such standards as heat, infestation, and lead hazards to make sure the building is safe for human habitation.

If a complaint is received, alleging a violation of the New Jersey Hotel and Multiple Dwelling Law, then inspectors within the DCA Bureau of Housing Inspection go out to inspect the issue at hand and anything easily visible at the time of the complaint, regardless of where the building is in its inspection cycle. If violations are found, a notice is issued and a re-inspection is conducted to ensure the violation is abated.

Health and safety complaints about hotels, motels, and multiple dwelling buildings can be submitted with the local building code office. Complaints can also be filed with the Bureau of Housing Inspection at (609) 633-6227 or BHIInspections@dca.nj.gov.

DCA offers a wide range of programs and services, including energy assistance, housing vouchers, affordable housing production, fire and building safety, community planning and development, local government management and finance, and disaster recovery and mitigation.