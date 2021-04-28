  • Wed. Apr 28th, 2021
New Hampshire Ranks Among Top Emerging Housing Markets

Apr 28, 2021 , ,
NHSTL.News  Governor Chris Sununu issued the following statement after the Wall Street Journal and realtor.com released a study ranking the top emerging housing markets in the United States.

“Out of the top emerging 10 housing markets in the country, New Hampshire was the only state in the nation with two markets in the top ten,” said Governor Chris Sununu.  “With a superior quality of life, thousands of high paying jobs, and no income or sales tax, it’s no surprise people are looking to move to New Hampshire!”

The Wall Street Journal writes, “In order to help home buyers decide on the best place to make this important investment, The Wall Street Journal collaborated with Realtor.com to rank which housing markets are expected to provide both a strong return on investment—and are a nice place to live.”

The rankings and methodology can be found here.

