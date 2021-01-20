New Hampshire: Phase 1B Vaccination to Begin Friday

Concord, NH (STL.News) On Friday, January 22, the State of New Hampshire will begin accepting vaccination appointments for individuals within Phase 1B, which includes:

New Hampshire residents 65 and over

New Hampshire residents who are medically vulnerable at significant risk – including family caregivers for those under 16

New Hampshire residents with developmental disabilities that receive services in a congregate residential setting, as well as staff in those settings

Corrections officers and staff

Populations that experience health disparities

Alteration of Phase 1B to include individuals 65 and older follows recommendation by the CDC to ensure that populations proven to be most vulnerable – which compromise 95% of deaths in the state – are prioritized in distribution efforts.

Vaccinations for Phase 1B will begin on January 26. An estimated 300,000 individuals are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccination within Phase 1B of the state’s distribution plan. Supply of COVID-19 vaccines delivered to the states has fallen short of the increases promised by the federal government.

“Overpromising and under delivering has become a habit with pretty much everyone in Washington D.C., which is why in New Hampshire we designed our vaccination system to be flexible and able to deliver for our citizens regardless of what they send us,” said Governor Chris Sununu.

Those eligible for Phase 1B vaccination can begin the process of scheduling an appointment on Friday, January 22 at 8 AM. Scheduling an appointment online at vaccines.nh.gov is the fastest, most efficient way to do so and is highly encouraged.

For those unable to schedule an appointment online, the 211 Hotline remains available. An extremely high call volume is anticipated. Wait times may be long, but every call will be answered by a live person.

Limited supply of vaccines from the federal government means appointments may be booked weeks out. Everyone in Phase 1B who wants an appointment will get an appointment. If allocation should increase, appointments will be rescheduled to earlier dates and times.

The State will continue to urge federal partners to make more doses available as quickly as possible.