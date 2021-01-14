New Hampshire: National Guard for Presidential Inauguration

Governor Chris Sununu Authorizes NH National Guardsmen to Support Presidential Inauguration

Concord, NH (STL.News) Today, Governor Chris Sununu authorized the New Hampshire National Guardsmen to support a request from the National Guard Bureau to send approximately 50-soldiers and airmen to Washington, DC, for the upcoming Presidential Inauguration.

“Ensuring a peaceful and orderly transition of power is of paramount importance to our nation,” said Governor Chris Sununu. “With this authorization, the men and women of our New Hampshire National Guard will be deployed to our Nation’s Capital to protect and defend democracy. The NHNG is among the best of the best – and I join the people of New Hampshire in praying for them as they take on this critical mission.”

“We are honored to be a part of such a historic and time-honored tradition, “ said NH Adjutant General David Mikolaities. “Our guardsmen and women are trained and prepared to support our federal and civilian partners in whatever capacity necessary. They are committed to upholding the values and ideals of our nation’s democracy.”

The New Hampshire National Guard will be sending soldiers from the 160th Engineer Detachment as well as airmen from the 157th Security Forces Squadron. These soldiers and airmen will be transported to Washington, DC on a KC-46 refueler based at Pease.

In addition, the New Hampshire Air National Guard is also providing three KC-46 refuelers to transport military personnel and equipment from other states to Washington, DC.