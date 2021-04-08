New Hampshire: J&J Appointments Available This Sunday

Concord, NH (STL.News) With Speedway Supersite appointments fully booked this weekend, the State of New Hampshire is opening three of the state’s fixed sites for a special day to provide additional Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 opportunities. These appointments are available in VINI for this Sunday, April 11 at the Concord, Newington, and Salem vaccination clinics. These clinics are not open to walk-in appointments. Everyone must schedule an appointment in VINI.

The sites will be open from 8:00AM – 4:00 PM this Sunday, and a total of 4,500 Johnson & Johnson vaccine appointments were opened.

Appointments remain available for individuals to schedule by registering at https://vaccines.nh.gov or scheduling through their VINI account. Individuals with later appointments can also reschedule for an appointment at these clinics on Sunday in their VINI account. To find the locations, individuals should search:

Concord, NH or 03301

Newington, NH or 03081

Salem, NH or 03073

The Johnson and Johnson Janssen vaccine is only available to individuals 18 years of age and older. 16 and 17 year olds are not eligible to be vaccinated at these Johnson & Johnson clinics.

Concord Vaccination Clinic:

Steeplegate Mall (Former Sears Building)

270 Loudon Road, Concord, NH 03301

Newington Vaccination Clinic:

Mall at Fox Run (Former Sears Building)

50 Fox Run Road, Newington, NH 03801

Salem Vaccination Clinic:

Rockingham Mall (Former Lord & Taylor Building)

99 Rockingham Park Blvd, Salem, NH 03079

Only individuals who have a confirmed appointment with the State of New Hampshire will be able to receive the vaccine.

Individuals who do not have a confirmed appointment time should not show up to the vaccine clinics.