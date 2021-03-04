New Hampshire Governor’s Letter For Revenue Projections

Governor Chris Sununu Letter to House and Senate Finance Committees Regarding Updated Revenue Projections

Concord, NH (STL.News) Governor Chris Sununu sent a letter to the House and Senate Finance Committees with updated revenue projections after a strong and prosperous February, as February revenues exceeded plan by 18.5 percent, pointing towards increased revenue estimates.

As a result of a strong economy and revenue performance, the Governor has identified $70 million in additional funding, and wrote to legislative leaders encouraging the House to reintroduce key items during their phase of the budget process.

Among the areas the Governor is urging the House to include are:

Maintain transitional housing services at the Department of Corrections

Fund existing shared services division positions at DoIT

Fund support for family resource centers through DHHS

Fund existing civilian positions at the Department of Safety

Provide a state match for the Small Business Development Center

Note: A copy of the letter can be found here.