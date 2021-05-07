New Hampshire Governor Sununu Signs 14 Bills Into Law

Concord, NH (STL.News) Please see below for a list of 14 bills that Governor Chris Sununu signed into law this week:
HB 73, An act relative to public notice requirements for certain permits issued by the Department of Environmental Services
HB 117, An act relative to the use of force at New Hampshire National Guard facilities
HB 134, An act repealing certain inactive dedicated funds
HB 194, An act relative to the release of student assessment information and data
HB 226, An act relative to the repeal of laws on produce safety
HB 256, An act adding members from Londonderry to the commission to investigate and analyze the environmental and public health impacts relating to releases of perfluorinated chemicals into the air, soil and groundwater in Merrimack, Bedford and Litchfield
HB 303, An act relative to required pay
HB 324, An act relative to the administration of certain state taxes by the Department of Revenue Administration
HB 344, An act relative to temporary docks
HB 377, An act relative to the authority of the state fire marshal to grant an exemption from fire code requirements to recovery houses
HB 609, An act relative to innovation schools
SB 20, An act relative to one year certificates of eligibility to teach
SB 21, An act relative to the Pease Development Authority Board of Directors
SB 24, An act relative to the Brewster Academy Charter