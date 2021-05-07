New Hampshire Governor Sununu Signs 14 Bills Into Law

Concord, NH (STL.News) Please see below for a list of 14 bills that Governor Chris Sununu signed into law this week:

HB 73, An act relative to public notice requirements for certain permits issued by the Department of Environmental Services

HB 117, An act relative to the use of force at New Hampshire National Guard facilities

HB 134, An act repealing certain inactive dedicated funds

HB 194, An act relative to the release of student assessment information and data

HB 226, An act relative to the repeal of laws on produce safety

HB 256, An act adding members from Londonderry to the commission to investigate and analyze the environmental and public health impacts relating to releases of perfluorinated chemicals into the air, soil and groundwater in Merrimack, Bedford and Litchfield

HB 303, An act relative to required pay

HB 324, An act relative to the administration of certain state taxes by the Department of Revenue Administration

HB 344, An act relative to temporary docks

HB 377, An act relative to the authority of the state fire marshal to grant an exemption from fire code requirements to recovery houses

HB 609, An act relative to innovation schools

SB 20, An act relative to one year certificates of eligibility to teach

SB 21, An act relative to the Pease Development Authority Board of Directors

SB 24, An act relative to the Brewster Academy Charter