Concord, NH (STL.News) Following signature of SB 85, an act establishing a broadband matching grant initiative and fund, Governor Chris Sununu issued the following statement:
“Last year during the height of the Covid pandemic, as folks were using the internet more than ever for work, school, and to socialize, New Hampshire was one of the few states in the country to use our CAREs Act money to invest in broadband across the state,” said Governor Chris Sununu. “New Hampshire’s program was wildly successful – bringing together the state, private, and municipal partners – all to get the job done and connect our rural communities in a sustainable way.”
SB 85 establishes the Broadband Matching Grant Fund through the Department of Business and Economic Affairs and is to be funded with state appropriations, gifts, grants, donations, and available federal funds. Grants will be awarded to projects to expand broadband coverage.
Through the COVID-19 Emergency Broadband Expansion Program, nearly $13 million was invested in critical broadband projects utilizing CARES Act funds to connect nearly 4,500 previously unserved properties.
Note: The language of SB 85 is also included in the state budget.
Note: Today, Governor Sununu also vetoed SB 38, an act relative to the organization of alternative treatment centers. A copy of the Governor’s veto message can be found here
