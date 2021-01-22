New Hampshire Governor Orders Return of National Guard

Concord, NH (STL.News) This morning, Governor Chris Sununu ordered the immediate return of all NH National Guardsmen and women from Washington, D.C., after alarming reports surfaced that National Guardsmen from across the country were forced to sleep in unheated parking garages:

“I’ve ordered the immediate return of all New Hampshire National Guardsmen and women from Washington DC,” said Governor Chris Sununu. “They did an outstanding job serving our nation’s capital in a time of strife and should be graciously praised, not subject to substandard conditions.”