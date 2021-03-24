New Hampshire Governor on John Formella Confirmation

Concord, NH (STL.News) Governor Chris Sununu issued the following statement after the Executive Council voted 4-1 to confirm John Formella as the next Attorney General of the State of New Hampshire:

“I would like congratulate John Formella on his confirmation and thank the Executive Council for their leadership in voting to confirm,” said Governor Chris Sununu. “John’s work ethic is unmatched, and I have no doubt he will make an exceptional Attorney General and advance the best interests of Granite Staters. I look forward to working with him and the Department of Justice in the years ahead.”