New Hampshire Governor Nominates Eddie Edwards

Governor Sununu Nominates Eddie Edwards for Assistant Commissioner of Safety

Concord, NH (STL.News) Today, Governor Chris Sununu announced that he nominated Eddie Edwards to serve as the next Assistant Commissioner at the Department of Safety. The nomination was made at today’s February 17, 2021 Executive Council meeting.

“Eddie’s extensive experience in public safety, law enforcement, and business administration make him the perfect candidate for this critical position in state government,” said Governor Chris Sununu. “I would like to thank Eddie for agreeing to put his name forward to serve, and I am looking forward to the Executive Council giving this exemplary nominee fair and impartial consideration.”

“I want to thank Governor Sununu and Commissioner Quinn for nominating me to serve as the next Assistant Commissioner at the Department of Safety,” said Eddie Edwards. “If confirmed, I look forward to the privilege of serving New Hampshire citizens and working with the men and women in the Department of Safety. It is truly an honor to be given the opportunity to serve.”

As Assistant Commissioner at the Department of Safety, Eddie’s duties will include, in part, overseeing the Department’s operations, diversity initiatives, and LEACT report progress.

Eddie Edwards most recently served as a member of the LEACT Commission, where he was a public member appointed by Governor Sununu. Eddie has also served as the Director of the New Hampshire Liquor Commission Enforcement Division and as Chief of the South Hampton, NH Police Department.

If confirmed, Eddie will succeed Perry Plummer, who previously held the spot before entering the private sector and then returning to public service to help coordinate the state’s vaccine operations.

At today’s Executive Council meeting, Governor Chris Sununu also nominated Patrick Ryan of Swanzey and Ellen Joseph of Merrimack to serve as Circuit Court Justices.