New Hampshire Governor Letter to Principal Deputy Secretary Estenoz

Governor Sununu Letter to Principal Deputy Secretary Estenoz Regarding NH’s Land and Water Conservation Fund Apportionment

Concord, NH (STL.News) Today, Governor Chris Sununu sent a letter to Department of the Interior Principal Deputy Secretary Estenoz regarding the state’s FY2021 Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) program apportionment.

A copy of the letter can be found here.

