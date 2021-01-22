New Hampshire: Gordon MacDonald Confirmed as Chief Justice

Justice Prevails: Gordon MacDonald Confirmed as Chief Justice of the New Hampshire Supreme Court

Concord, NH (STL.News) Today, after the Executive Council voted to confirm Attorney General Gordon MacDonald as Chief Justice of the New Hampshire Supreme Court, Governor Chris Sununu issued the following statement:

“Attorney General Gordon MacDonald is one of the most highly qualified individuals ever to serve as Chief Justice and will lead New Hampshire’s highest court with distinction,” said Governor Chris Sununu. “I would like to thank Councilors Wheeler, Kenney, Gatsas, and Stevens for carefully considering Gordon’s outstanding qualifications.”