New Hampshire: Flags to Half-Staff in Remembrance of Alcee Hastings

Governor Chris Sununu Directs Flags to Half-Staff in Remembrance of Congressman Alcee Hastings

Concord, NH (STL.News) In accordance with the United States Flag Code .pdf Icon, Governor Chris Sununu has directed all flags on public buildings and grounds in the State of New Hampshire to fly at half-staff until sunset on Wednesday, April 7, 2021, in remembrance of Congressman Alcee Hastings, of Florida.

