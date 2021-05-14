  • Fri. May 14th, 2021
Politics

New Hampshire: Flags to Half-Staff for Peace Officers Memorial Day

Maryam Shah

ByMaryam Shah

May 14, 2021 , Governor, memorial day, New Hampshire
New Hampshire: Flags to Half-Staff for Peace Officers Memorial Day

Concord, NH (STL.News) Governor Chris Sununu announced that in accordance with the President’s proclamation recognizing Peace Officers Memorial Day, all U.S. and State flags in the State of New Hampshire should be flown at half-staff on May 15, 2021, in recognition of Peace Officers Memorial Day.

Governor Sununu has also proclaimed the week of May 9-15, 2021 as Law Enforcement Memorial week in the State of New Hampshire.

“During this Law Enforcement Memorial Week, we are especially grateful for the bravery and dedication of the men and women who serve to keep New Hampshire’s communities safe and strong,” said Governor Chris Sununu.  “New Hampshire’s law enforcement officers exemplify the time-honored American ideals of public service – a commitment that is especially appreciated during these difficult times.”

Maryam Shah

Maryam Shah

Maryam Shah is a teacher, mother, and wife. She is dedicated to publishing news provided by the US Department of State, State Governors, and more. She constantly monitors the web for the latest news updates, quickly publishing stories to help keep the public informed.

Related Post

Politics
Maryland Governor: May as Mental Health Awareness Month
May 14, 2021 Maryam Shah
Politics
Maine to Adopt U.S. CDC’s New COVID-19 Guidance
May 14, 2021 Maryam Shah
Politics
Kentucky Governor: Economy Set for Liftoff as Capacity Limits End
May 14, 2021 Maryam Shah