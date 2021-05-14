New Hampshire: Flags to Half-Staff for Peace Officers Memorial Day

Concord, NH (STL.News) Governor Chris Sununu announced that in accordance with the President’s proclamation recognizing Peace Officers Memorial Day, all U.S. and State flags in the State of New Hampshire should be flown at half-staff on May 15, 2021, in recognition of Peace Officers Memorial Day.

Governor Sununu has also proclaimed the week of May 9-15, 2021 as Law Enforcement Memorial week in the State of New Hampshire.

“During this Law Enforcement Memorial Week, we are especially grateful for the bravery and dedication of the men and women who serve to keep New Hampshire’s communities safe and strong,” said Governor Chris Sununu. “New Hampshire’s law enforcement officers exemplify the time-honored American ideals of public service – a commitment that is especially appreciated during these difficult times.”