New Hampshire DHHS Announced ATC Therapeutic Cannabis Dispensary

NH DHHS Announces Public Information Session In Chichester On Proposed Alternative Treatment Center Therapeutic Cannabis Dispensary

Concord, NH (STL.News) The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) has announced a public information session regarding a proposed Alternative Treatment Center (ATC) therapeutic cannabis dispensary in Chichester, NH, to be operated by Prime Alternative Treatment Centers of NH. This proposed dispensary location is responsive to Legislative intent and designed to increase patient access to the State’s Therapeutic Cannabis Program.

The public information session will be held at 6:30 pm on Tuesday, January 5th, via ZOOM, as part of the Chichester Selectmen Meeting. Information on how to participate in the meeting remotely is posted on the Town of Chichester’s website at www.chichesternh.org/home/news/public-information-session-therapeutic-cannabis.

During the public session, officials from the DHHS Therapeutic Cannabis Program and representatives from Prime ATC will make brief presentations and answer attendees’ questions.