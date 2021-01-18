New Hampshire DAG: Autopsy Results of Terrance Wigglesworth

Concord, NH (STL.News) Deputy Attorney General Jane E. Young and Concord Police Chief Bradley C. Osgood announce autopsy results for Terrance Wigglesworth (age 28), who was pronounced dead on January 16, 2021, at 46 Warren Street in Concord, New Hampshire, following a shooting. On January 16, 2021, Concord Police responded to a call for a disturbance outside a fourth-floor apartment at 46 Warren Street just after 11:30 a.m. Shortly thereafter, the caller reported hearing gunshots. Upon arrival, police discovered Mr. Wigglesworth suffering from a gunshot wound. Mr. Wigglesworth received medical treatment, but was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene.

Earlier today, Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Jennie V. Duval conducted an autopsy on Mr. Wigglesworth, and determined that the cause of his death was a single gunshot wound to his chest. Dr. Duval concluded that the manner of his death is homicide. As used by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, homicide is defined as the killing of one person by another.

The exact circumstances surrounding this incident remain actively under investigation, including the potential of a self-defense claim.

Anyone who was in the area of 46 Warren Street in Concord, NH between 7:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m., and who may have information related to this incident is encouraged to call Concord Police Department at (603) 225-8600 or the Concord Regional Crimeline at (603) 226-3100.