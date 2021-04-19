New Hampshire: Commission on Humane Treatment of Animals

Governor Chris Sununu Issues Executive Order 2021-07 Re-Establishing the Governor’s Commission on the Humane Treatment of Animals

Concord, NH (STL.News) Governor Chris Sununu issued Executive Order 2021-07, an order re-establishing the Governor’s Commission on the Humane Treatment of Animals.

“Re-establishing the Governor’s Commission on the Humane Treatment of Animals ensures that New Hampshire continues our proud and time honored tradition of protecting our pets and animals,” said Governor Chris Sununu. “Working to ensure that we take every step possible to protect our animals has always been a priority of my administration, and the re-establishment of this commission ensures it remains as such.”

The Commission is charged with preparing a biennial report for the Governor that documents:

The number of animal-cruelty related convictions in that time period;

The number of animal-cruelty related cases in that time period;

Relevant proposed or enacted legislation and changes in statute and administrative rules; and

Suggested legislation as necessary to ensure the safety and welfare of domestic animals and New Hampshire citizens.

The Commission was last re-established and amended by Executive Order 2017-05.

Note: A copy of the Executive Order can be found here.