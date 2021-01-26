New Hampshire: 200,000 Citizens Sign Up for Vaccination

Concord, NH (STL.News)– Since Friday, just under 200,000 citizens signed up for the vaccination as part of Phase 1B, and over 60% of those have already scheduled a location and time for their first shot.

“The rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine is one of the largest logistical undertakings our state has ever faced,” said Governor Chris Sununu. “Our teams are working around the clock and our systems have worked as designed and ahead of schedule. New Hampshire is ready to administer the vaccinations as fast as the federal government supplies it.”

The state currently receives an average shipment of 17,000 doses per week. Should production and shipments increase, the State will move up appointment slots as quickly as vaccines become available.

“All eligible individuals within Phase 1B are guaranteed to be scheduled for an appointment time,” said Perry Plummer, who has been appointed to manage vaccine rollout. “While appointments are currently being made into March and April, we urge folks to take the earliest appointment slot available and to remain patient.”

Following registration on vaccines.nh.gov, individuals will receive an email within 3-5 days to schedule their vaccination appointment. Medically vulnerable individuals must be referred by their primary care physician, and will receive an email within 3-5 days of the referral having been made.

The 2-1-1 Call Center continues to field a high volume of calls, having processed 27,327 calls since Friday, January 22. Callers are asked to remain patient and expect wait times.