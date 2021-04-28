New Hampshire: 10 Virtual Job Fairs in Every Region of State

Concord, NH (STL.News) The State of New Hampshire announced 10 upcoming virtual job fairs spanning every corner of the state for unemployed Granite Staters looking for work. All 10 job fairs will be held between the first week in May and the first week of the work search requirement resuming on May 23rd.

“Our economy has come roaring back and with New Hampshire leading the nation in vaccinations, it’s an appropriate time to resume the requirement to look for work next month,” said Governor Chris Sununu. “This return to our traditional, more normalized system is a sign that we are getting back to normal, and I would like to thank the team at Employment Security for their efforts in opening up access to job seekers and employers.”

At last week’s press conference, Governor Sununu announced that on May 23rd, those collecting unemployment will need to resume searching for work while collecting benefits. If an individual is unable to find work, it does mean not they will lose their unemployment benefits.

Employers looking to register their company and job seekers looking for work can register for one of the job fairs by going to virtualjobfairs.nh.gov.

May 6th Veteran Virtual Job Fair in partnership with NH DMAVS

May 11th Student virtual job fair in partnership with Pinkerton Academy

May 11th Student and Adult Education virtual job fair in partnership with Pinkerton Academy

May 13th Construction industry virtual job fair in partnership with ABC NH/VT

May 18th Great North Woods Region & Dartmouth-Lake Sunapee Region

May 19th Seacoast Region

May 20th White Mountains Region

May 25th Lakes Region

May 26th Monadnock Region

May 27th Capitol & Southern Region

All New Hampshire Works Jobs Centers across the state will be open to the public by May 10th. Since last summer, the state has hosted 15 virtual job fairs to help employers find employees to get back to work.