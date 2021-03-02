New evidence of China moving Uighur minority workers to uproot communities

(STL.News) A BBC investigation has found evidence that China’s policy of transferring hundreds of thousands of Uighurs and other ethnic minorities from north-west Xinjiang to factory jobs far from home is being used to uproot and assimilate the population.

It’s also uncovered possible connections between these workers and major international brands.

China says transferring workers away from the region is a way of tackling rural poverty and unemployment.

Huw Edwards presents BBC News at Ten reporting by China correspondent John Sudworth.

