General

New evidence of China moving Uighur minority workers

BySTLNEWS

Mar 2, 2021 , ,

New evidence of China moving Uighur minority workers to uproot communities

(STL.News) A BBC investigation has found evidence that China’s policy of transferring hundreds of thousands of Uighurs and other ethnic minorities from north-west Xinjiang to factory jobs far from home is being used to uproot and assimilate the population.

It’s also uncovered possible connections between these workers and major international brands.

China says transferring workers away from the region is a way of tackling rural poverty and unemployment.

Huw Edwards presents BBC News at Ten reporting by China correspondent John Sudworth.

By STLNEWS

STL.News is owned and operated by STL.News, LLC. We publish States Top Leading News. Our news is timely, unbiased and content is obtained direct from the source to obtain reliable information. Additionally, we will publish YouTube news video from major media companies.

Related Post

General

Nigeria: All kidnapped schoolgirls released

Mar 2, 2021 STLNEWS
General

Michael Dube Sentenced For Health Care Fraud

Mar 2, 2021 Editor 4
General

Arkansas: Andre Scoggins Sentenced For Drug Trafficking

Mar 2, 2021 Editor 4