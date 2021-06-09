New Castle: Donte Calhoun Charged with Possessing Cocaine

New Castle Man, Donte Calhoun Charged with Possessing Cocaine in Early 2020

PITTSBURGH, PA (STL.News) A resident of New Castle, Pennsylvania, has been indicted by a federal grand jury in Pittsburgh on charges of violating federal narcotics laws, Acting United States Attorney Stephen R. Kaufman announced today.

The two-count Indictment named Donte Calhoun, age 31, as the sole defendant.

According to the Indictment, on January 21, 2020, and February 11, 2020, Calhoun possessed with the intent to distribute a quantity of cocaine.

The law provides for a maximum total sentence of 20 years in prison, a fine of $1,000,000 or both. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed would be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Assistant United States Attorney Brendan T. Conway is prosecuting this case on behalf of the government.

The Pennsylvania State Police and the Drug Enforcement Administration conducted the investigation leading to the Indictment in this case.

An indictment is an accusation. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today