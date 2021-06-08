Nevada Governor to Sign Legislation Related to Women’s Health

CARSON CITY, NV (STL.News) Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak will host a signing ceremony for bills from the 81st Legislative Session related to women’s health. The event will be open to members of the media to cover and details are below.
12:00 p.m.: Grant Sawyer State Office Building, 555 E Washington Ave, Las Vegas
- Gov. Sisolak will sign into law various legislation including Assembly Bill 196, Assembly Bill 224, and Senate Bill 190.
- Sponsors of the legislation, advocates, and community organizations will be in attendance, including Senator Majority Leader Nicole Cannizzaro (SB190), Assembly Majority Floor Leader Teresa Benitez Thompson (AB196) and Assemblywoman Bea Duran (AB224).