Nevada Governor Sisolak makes salary donation to Nevada schools

(STL.News) Friday, Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak announced that he made his quarterly State salary donation of $27,218.98 to Nevada’s K-12 public schools, totaling more than $187,000 in contributions since taking office in January 2019. After the disbursements are made, the Governor will have donated to more than 100 Title I elementary, middle, and high schools all across the state.

The Governor continues to make good on his pre-election promise to donate his entire taxpayer-funded salary over the course of his four-year term to positively impact Nevada’s public schools.

“The First Lady and I are humbled by the opportunity to give back and help improve the lives and the educational opportunities for the children of this State,” Governor Sisolak said. “These are trying times for all of us and our students, educators, and schools are no exception. These continued donations throughout my term remain a symbol of my commitment to education and my promise to positively impact the lives of our educators, families, and the children of Nevada’s public schools.