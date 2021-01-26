Nevada Governor Seeks Clarity for Federal Vaccine Allocation

NV (STL.News) Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak wrote a letter to acting Health and Human Services Secretary Norris Cochran regarding the State’s federal allocation of the COVID-19 vaccine. According to publicly available federal data, Nevada has received the second-lowest number of vaccine doses per capita among all U.S. states so far.

“As Governor, I have directed every government resource to focus on getting shots into the arms of Nevadans – we have great State and local partnerships that could drastically scale up the number of vaccines that could be administered per day. We need the doses to match that,” the Governor wrote. “We need our fair share of vaccine doses to stand up and sustain successful vaccination efforts to reach Nevadans in an equitable fashion. Through this letter I am asking the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to look into why Nevada is so low on the allocation list, and more important, to find ways to increase our allocation both immediately and for the long term.”

The Governor is seeking additional clarification from the federal government as to population numbers being used to calculate the State’s pro rata allocation.

A copy of the letter sent today is attached to this release. Additional information on Nevada’s immunization efforts will be provided by COVID-19 Response Director Caleb Cage and Candice McDaniel, the State’s immunization lead, on the regularly scheduled media call.