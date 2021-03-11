Nevada Governor: PETS Grant For Small Business Owners

NV (STL.News) Today, Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak surprised small business owners by informing them, they have been awarded a $10,000 grant from the Pandemic Emergency Technical Support (PETS) grant program. The grant program is spearheaded by Governor Steve Sisolak, the Nevada Treasurer’s Office, and the Governor’s Office of Economic Development (GOED).

“I was so excited to surprise several of Nevada’s hardworking businesses to let them know

they had been awarded a small business grant,” said Gov. Sisolak. “Nevada’s small businesses are the backbone of our State and thanks to the recently expanded small business grant program, we can continue to help Nevada’s small businesses keep their doors open, workers employed, and allow them to keep on providing the essential services we need.”

Businesses that received a call from Governor Steve Sisolak included: Fernley Physical Therapy in Fernley, Antique Rose Florist in Henderson, Chef KP Creations in Las Vegas, Vinny’s Pizzeria in Boulder City, and the Las Vegas Lights, FC in Las Vegas.

The Treasurer’s Office and GOED have worked diligently to review all submitted applications and vet for eligibility and will then distribute grant funds to successful applicants.

Applications have been accepted from all entities which meet the eligibility criteria, but are being prioritized to assist businesses who have been impacted the most during the COVID-19 pandemic, including:

Disadvantaged businesses;

Bars, pubs, taverns, breweries, distilleries, and wineries;

Arts and culture organizations; and

Non-profit organizations

The Program was designed to be flexible so that eligible businesses and non-profits can adequately respond to the COVID-19 pandemic and safely maintain their operations.? Grant funds can be used to pay for a number of expenses such as: rent, inventory, payroll, utilities, personal protective equipment, and costs associated with retrofits.

More information about the PETS Program in English and Spanish can be found?HERE.

Governor’s Sisolak’s video calling the PETS grant recipients can be found HERE.